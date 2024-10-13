Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.