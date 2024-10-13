Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

