Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.41% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 874,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.04. 33,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,520. The company has a market cap of $379.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

