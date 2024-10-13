Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Update

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leafly Price Performance
Shares of LFLYW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Leafly Company Profile
