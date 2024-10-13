Larry Madden Sells 1,953 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 533,705 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,158.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.25 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $711 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

