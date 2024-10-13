Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LTRX

Lantronix Stock Up 5.7 %

Lantronix stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,492,144. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 89,014 shares of company stock worth $371,386 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.