Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 356,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,269. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

