Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 128,573 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 1,060,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

