Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,766. The company has a market cap of $482.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $533.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

