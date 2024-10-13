Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 4,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

