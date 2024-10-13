L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.64.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

