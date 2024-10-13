Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.30. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,728 shares trading hands.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.
