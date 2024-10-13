KuCoin Token Price Tops $8.07 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $970.63 million and approximately $443,190.83 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,809,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,309,933 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

