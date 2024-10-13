Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 125,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 228,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 227,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

