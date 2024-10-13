Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 842,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

CGGO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 444,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,839. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

