Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 1,789,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,780. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

