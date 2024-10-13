Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $116.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

