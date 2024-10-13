Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 360,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

