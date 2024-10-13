Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 6,439,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,882. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

