Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

