Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 581 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 753.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,726. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

