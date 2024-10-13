Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,818 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after acquiring an additional 519,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after acquiring an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,548 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 1,408,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,133. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

