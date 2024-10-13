kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.72 and last traded at C$4.72. Approximately 39,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 57,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
kneat.com Stock Performance
kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.45 million. Analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
About kneat.com
kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
