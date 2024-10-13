Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $747.21 million and $9.41 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,843,463,641 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,465,704 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 5,842,897,695.658383 with 3,803,678,791.7692375 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.12880504 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $9,329,820.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

