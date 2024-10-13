Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.39 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $743.76 million and $9.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,843,257,412 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,259,523 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 5,842,897,695.658383 with 3,803,678,791.7692375 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.12880504 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $9,329,820.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

