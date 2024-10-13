KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $135.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

