Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Kish Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Kish Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

