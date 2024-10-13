Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Kish Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Kish Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. Kish Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
