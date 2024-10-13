Kings Path Partners LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

