Kings Path Partners LLC Takes $259,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

