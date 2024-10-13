Kings Path Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $266.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

