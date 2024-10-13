Kings Path Partners LLC Has $722,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 209,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.69. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,055. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.