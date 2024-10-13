Kings Path Partners LLC Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 8.6% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $286.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $286.39. The stock has a market cap of $429.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

