Kings Path Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Kings Path Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Targa Resources by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $165.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $166.07.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

