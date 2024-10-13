Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

