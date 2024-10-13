Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. 653,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,493. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.