Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.