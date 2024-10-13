Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

PPRUY opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. Kering has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

