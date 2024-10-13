Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.