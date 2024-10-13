Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 90.5% annually over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
