Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Kardex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $300.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.76. Kardex has a 12-month low of $182.02 and a 12-month high of $328.05.
About Kardex
