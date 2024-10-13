Kadena Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $164.42 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $164.42 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,921,953 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate KDA through the process of mining. Kadena has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 292,883,297.9757 in circulation. The last known price of Kadena is 0.55509923 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $10,211,925.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kadena.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

