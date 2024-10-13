Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,064 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.92). Approximately 45,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.79).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($22.25) to GBX 1,780 ($23.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.64) to GBX 1,336 ($17.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,081.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,084.65.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

