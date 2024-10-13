JUNO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.95 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. JUNO has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $8,241.93 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUNO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00253544 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “JUNO (JUNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. JUNO has a current supply of 110,520,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUNO is 0.08863749 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,307.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.junonetwork.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.