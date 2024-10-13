JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $515.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $544.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.36 and a 200-day moving average of $559.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

