JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $100.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.