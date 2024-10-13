JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $420.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $426.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.00.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $469.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.03.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

