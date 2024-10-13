JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.53 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 9692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.