Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter.

CGMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 174,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,353. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

