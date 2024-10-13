Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 173,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 797,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

