John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 64.9% in September

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 42,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $33.66.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

