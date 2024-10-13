JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $320.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COIN. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.23. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,901,248.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,037 shares of company stock valued at $15,512,370. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

